Chris Buescher places 13th at Martinsville Speedway

Chris Buescher finished 13th in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday.

Buescher’s result added 24 points to his season total.

Buescher started in 24th position. The sixth-year driver has one career victory, with five top-five finishes and 14 results inside the top 10.

Wednesday was Buescher’s ninth career start at Martinsville Speedway. He’s finished all of those races, but has never managed to crack the top 10 at the track.

The Prosper, Texas native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting one spot higher than his career mark of 25.1 and completing the race nine places ahead of his 21.9 career average finish.

Buescher’s 13th-place finish was against 39 other drivers. The race endured seven cautions and 52 caution laps. There were 14 lead changes.

Martin Truex Jr took the checkered flag in the race, and Ryan Blaney took second. Brad Keselowski placed third, Joey Logano secured fourth, and Chase Elliott grabbed the No. 5 spot.

After Logano won Stage 1, Jimmie Johnson drove the No. 48 car to the win in Stage 2.

