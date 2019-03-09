Chris Buescher paces Saturday's first Cup practice at Phoenix

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Buescher’s average lap speed of 137.973 mph was just enough to hold off Ryan Blaney (137.915 mph), the pole winner for Sunday’s race at Phoenix. Blaney’s Penske teammate, Brad Keselowski – who won at Atlanta two weeks ago – ended up third (137.646 mph).

“It’s got pretty good balance,” Buescher said of his No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet. “Phoenix has been a tough place for me and I can’t thank the team enough for bringing me a great car this weekend.”

Kyle Larson was fourth-fastest and Kyle Busch completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch.

Prior to the practice session, drivers Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell met with NASCAR officials to discuss their brief fight on pit road during Friday’s Cup qualifying session.

Suarez said his relationship McDowell is “not fixed” after the meeting.

“NASCAR just wanted to make sure that we’re not going to go out there on Sunday and wreck each other on the first lap,” Suarez said.

“I just (made) my point clear and why I was mad. He had his point, which I don’t think is as good as mine. We’re not going to go out there and fight each other, but we’re not best buddies either.”
McDowell said he considered Saturday a “fresh start.”

“We got a couple of practices ahead of us, just stay focused on that,” McDowell said.

1

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

Chevrolet

28

26.092

 

 

137.973

2

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

Ford

40

26.103

0.011

0.011

137.915

3

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

Ford

28

26.154

0.062

0.051

137.646

4

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

Chevrolet

42

26.160

0.068

0.006

137.615

5

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

Toyota

41

26.164

0.072

0.004

137.594

6

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

Ford

42

26.165

0.073

0.001

137.588

7

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

Ford

38

26.198

0.106

0.033

137.415

8

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

Chevrolet

39

26.202

0.110

0.004

137.394

9

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

Chevrolet

35

26.213

0.121

0.011

137.336

10

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

Chevrolet

46

26.224

0.132

0.011

137.279

11

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

Toyota

45

26.246

0.154

0.022

137.164

12

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

Toyota

31

26.267

0.175

0.021

137.054

13

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

Chevrolet

41

26.274

0.182

0.007

137.018

14

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

Ford

39

26.281

0.189

0.007

136.981

15

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

Ford

35

26.303

0.211

0.022

136.867

16

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

Toyota

45

26.306

0.214

0.003

136.851

17

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

Toyota

27

26.321

0.229

0.015

136.773

18

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

Chevrolet

44

26.326

0.234

0.005

136.747

19

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

Ford

38

26.327

0.235

0.001

136.742

20

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

Ford

46

26.341

0.249

0.014

136.669

21

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

Ford

34

26.357

0.265

0.016

136.586

22

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

Ford

44

26.370

0.278

0.013

136.519

23

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

Chevrolet

30

26.405

0.313

0.035

136.338

24

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

Chevrolet

35

26.405

0.313

0.000

136.338

25

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

Ford

34

26.465

0.373

0.060

136.029

26

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

Chevrolet

30

26.489

0.397

0.024

135.905

27

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

Ford

23

26.538

0.446

0.049

135.655

28

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

Ford

43

26.606

0.514

0.068

135.308

29

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

Ford

29

26.625

0.533

0.019

135.211

30

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

Chevrolet

37

26.667

0.575

0.042

134.998

31

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

Chevrolet

29

26.680

0.588

0.013

134.933

32

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

Chevrolet

26

26.807

0.715

0.127

134.293

33

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

31

26.828

0.736

0.021

134.188

34

52

Bayley Currey 

Ford

24

27.656

1.564

0.828

130.171

35

51

Cody Ware 

Chevrolet

24

27.686

1.594

0.030

130.030

36

77

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

Chevrolet

21

27.766

1.674

0.080

129.655

 

