Chris Buescher paces Saturday's first Cup practice at Phoenix
Buescher’s average lap speed of 137.973 mph was just enough to hold off Ryan Blaney (137.915 mph), the pole winner for Sunday’s race at Phoenix. Blaney’s Penske teammate, Brad Keselowski – who won at Atlanta two weeks ago – ended up third (137.646 mph).
“It’s got pretty good balance,” Buescher said of his No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet. “Phoenix has been a tough place for me and I can’t thank the team enough for bringing me a great car this weekend.”
Kyle Larson was fourth-fastest and Kyle Busch completed the top-five.
Rounding out the Top 10 were Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch.
Prior to the practice session, drivers Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell met with NASCAR officials to discuss their brief fight on pit road during Friday’s Cup qualifying session.
Suarez said his relationship McDowell is “not fixed” after the meeting.
“NASCAR just wanted to make sure that we’re not going to go out there on Sunday and wreck each other on the first lap,” Suarez said.
“I just (made) my point clear and why I was mad. He had his point, which I don’t think is as good as mine. We’re not going to go out there and fight each other, but we’re not best buddies either.”
McDowell said he considered Saturday a “fresh start.”
“We got a couple of practices ahead of us, just stay focused on that,” McDowell said.
Read Also:
Blaney wins Phoenix pole; McDowell and Suarez fight
1
37
Chevrolet
28
26.092
137.973
2
12
Ford
40
26.103
0.011
0.011
137.915
3
2
Ford
28
26.154
0.062
0.051
137.646
4
42
Chevrolet
42
26.160
0.068
0.006
137.615
5
18
Toyota
41
26.164
0.072
0.004
137.594
6
4
Ford
42
26.165
0.073
0.001
137.588
7
22
Ford
38
26.198
0.106
0.033
137.415
8
3
Chevrolet
39
26.202
0.110
0.004
137.394
9
88
Chevrolet
35
26.213
0.121
0.011
137.336
10
1
Chevrolet
46
26.224
0.132
0.011
137.279
11
11
Toyota
45
26.246
0.154
0.022
137.164
12
20
Toyota
31
26.267
0.175
0.021
137.054
13
48
Chevrolet
41
26.274
0.182
0.007
137.018
14
17
Ford
39
26.281
0.189
0.007
136.981
15
10
Ford
35
26.303
0.211
0.022
136.867
16
19
Toyota
45
26.306
0.214
0.003
136.851
17
95
Toyota
27
26.321
0.229
0.015
136.773
18
9
Chevrolet
44
26.326
0.234
0.005
136.747
19
14
Ford
38
26.327
0.235
0.001
136.742
20
21
Ford
46
26.341
0.249
0.014
136.669
21
6
Ford
34
26.357
0.265
0.016
136.586
22
41
Ford
44
26.370
0.278
0.013
136.519
23
8
Chevrolet
30
26.405
0.313
0.035
136.338
24
24
Chevrolet
35
26.405
0.313
0.000
136.338
25
36
Ford
34
26.465
0.373
0.060
136.029
26
43
Chevrolet
30
26.489
0.397
0.024
135.905
27
32
Ford
23
26.538
0.446
0.049
135.655
28
38
Ford
43
26.606
0.514
0.068
135.308
29
34
Ford
29
26.625
0.533
0.019
135.211
30
13
Chevrolet
37
26.667
0.575
0.042
134.998
31
47
Chevrolet
29
26.680
0.588
0.013
134.933
32
00
Chevrolet
26
26.807
0.715
0.127
134.293
33
15
Chevrolet
31
26.828
0.736
0.021
134.188
34
52
Bayley Currey
Ford
24
27.656
1.564
0.828
130.171
35
51
Chevrolet
24
27.686
1.594
0.030
130.030
36
77
Chevrolet
21
27.766
1.674
0.080
129.655