Chris Buescher out at Gateway due to COVID-19; Zane Smith to drive No. 17

RFK Racing has announced that No. 17 driver Chris Buescher has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend‘s NASCAR Cup Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway (formerly Gateway Raceway).

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series front-runner Zane Smith will fill in for Buescher, piloting the No. 17 Acronis Ford as NASCAR makes its much-anticipated return to WWTR.

Smith has three wins and eight top-10 finishes in 10 starts in the Truck Series this season, having led 253 laps while piloting the No. 38 Ford F-150. He will become the 24th driver to pilot an RFK Ford for Jack Roush in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Buescher expects to return to action next week at Sonoma.