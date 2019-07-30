Chris Buescher drives his No. 37 Chevrolet Camaro to 16th-place finish at Pocono Raceway

Chris Buescher crossed the finish line 16th in the Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway Sunday.

Denny Hamlin earned the checkered flag in the race, with Erik Jones taking second, and Martin Truex Jr placing third. William Byron brought home fourth place, followed by Kyle Larson in the No. 5 spot.

Kyle Busch picked up 10 bonus points by winning Stage 1, and Jimmie Johnson finished out front in Stage 2 to pad his totals for the weekend.

Buescher earned 21 points over the weekend, increasing his total to 439 on the year. He ranks No. 21 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points standings. Buescher did not earn any playoff points Sunday and has yet to tally his first playoff points of the season.

The fifth-year driver qualified in 33rd position.

Buescher has tallied one career victory, four top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 12 races.

There were 38 cars in the field and the race endured seven cautions and 24 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were nine lead changes.

With Hamlin driving his Camry to victory lane for Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota added 40 points. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 767 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 744. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 708 points on the season.

