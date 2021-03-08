Chris Buescher drives No. 17 Ford Mustang to 14th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Chris Buescher finished 14th in the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Buescher’s result added 23 points to his season total.

Buescher started in 18th position. The seventh-year driver has one career victory, with six top-five finishes and 20 results inside the top 10.

Over the course of his career at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Buescher has started nine races, completed all of them, and compiled one top-10 finish.

The Prosper, Texas native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting six spots higher than his career mark of 24.3 and completing the race eight places ahead of his 21.6 career average finish.

Buescher took on 38 other drivers on the way to his 14th-place finish. The race endured six cautions and 30 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 27 lead changes.

Kyle Larson earned the checkered flag in the race, and Brad Keselowski finished second. Kyle Busch placed third, Denny Hamlin took fourth, and Ryan Blaney grabbed the No. 5 spot.

After Keselowski won the first stage, Larson grabbed control and won Stage 2 before driving to victory.