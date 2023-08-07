Chris Buescher, Brad K won't say it, so we do! And Blaney kicks beef, balls ... and Busch?

Neither Chris Buescher nor Brad Keselowski will say it.

At this point, they probably feel they shouldn’t have to.

But Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing has become the best organization in the Ford camp. If Buescher’s win at Richmond a week ago hinted at it, his follow up victory at Michigan on Monday sealed the case.

No verbal closing arguments needed.

On Monday, Chris Buescher became the first Roush Racing driver to win back-to-back races since Carl Edwards in 2010.

“We’re letting our results speak for themselves,” driver and team co-owner Keselowski said. “When you can win, it feels really good but we’ve got to keep some humbleness and keep our heads down.”

That’s what’s gotten the team to here, here being back-to-back wins that match the number of victories for Ford in the 21 points-paying races prior. It was the first time a Jack Roush-owned car won back-to-back Cup Series races since Carl Edwards closed the 2010 season with victories at Phoenix and Homestead.

And the two victories couldn’t have come at more different tracks. Looking ahead, both cars have shown speed on superspeedways and Buescher is among the sport’s best road course racers.

Chris Buescher celebrates on Monday, waving the checkered flag in front of fans.

So, is RFK a title contender? Is it the best Ford has to offer?

Judge for yourself.

Or read between the lines.

“Results will do that right?” Buescher said. “We’ve got work to do yet but tat’s massive progress right there, for us to do it at two vastly different racetracks. And we’ve got road races coming up and I’m excited for those too. And Daytona.

“I look at the schedule we have ahead of us and it’s a heck of a time to get turned on and get rollin’.”

Let’s go through the gears.

First gear: At odds Sunday, at ease and still kicking at NASCAR race Monday

Good news for the YMCA of Kannapolis, N.C., Ryan Blaney still plans on playing kickball.

Ryan Blaney is still planning to play kickball.

And that’s good for everyone, most notably the Kannapolis YMCA

Before the rainout on Sunday, Corey LaJoie and Blaney got together when a late slide-job attempt from LaJoie pushed both drivers up the track. Blaney doored LaJoie on the front stretch a lap later to show his displeasure. The two were seen having a lengthy talk on pit road before LaJoie was interviewed.

“We were talking about kickball, what position he wants to play,” LaJoie said.

It was in reference to LaJoie’s Kickball Klassic, a tournament held in Kannapolis, N.C. benefitting the local YMCA. Tickets for the event are still available.

And despite the dustup, Blaney is still in.

“I’m still playing in his kickball tournament,” Blaney added. “That stuff blows over quickly and I think we move on pretty fast.”

Second gear: Martin Truex Jr. keeps car, conscious clean

Martin Truex Jr. (19) was oh-so-close to Chris Buescher (17) throughout the final run on Monday, but refused to use contact to win the race.

While contact, crashes and drama have come in waves this season, Martin Truex Jr. has rarely if ever been at the center of any of it and that wasn’t going to change Monday, no matter how good his car was.

Truex couldn’t find a clean way around Buescher over the last 30 laps and though a couple of opportunities to force the issue presented themselves, he refused. Buescher thanked Truex for his clean driving after and for Truex, anything else was never an option.

“I could’ve easily got into him there,” Truex said. “I feel like we’ve had a respectful relationship on the racetrack and I wasn’t going to do anything to wreck him or take a chance on wrecking both of us. Second (place) is better than that.”

Third gear: Kyle Busch longs for "old days", more room

Kyle Busch crashed out of the race at Michigan on Sunday after close racing with Ryan Blaney.

While things were all good between Blaney and LaJoie, Kyle Busch wasn’t around to say whether his ill will toward Blaney carried over into Monday.

The two were racing hard side-by-side early on Sunday when Busch lost control and smashed the wall, bringing out the race’s first caution. He finished last (37th).

Though minimal contact if any was made, Busch hinted that perhaps Blaney could’ve done more to avoid the incident.

“They all run hard, they all want to race to crash,” Busch said. “I tried to make a move and in the old days, guys that you were racing, they’d let you go and have that spot and work for it later but this day and age it’s comp different. So, I got a guy that ran on my outside and took the air off."

Fourth gear: Indy Road Course trends

Next week will mark the third trip to the Indy road course in the Cup Series and if rumors are any indication, it may be the last. AJ Allmendinger and Tyler Reddick each have a win with Allmendinger and Cindric the only two drivers to finish in the top 10 in both races.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Buescher, Keselowski deflect on NASCAR Ford hierarchy; Blaney to kick!