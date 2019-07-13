Chris Boucher: king of Las Vegas Summer League and the Oregon Duck family

Former Oregon Duck Chris Boucher made a strong statement in Las Vegas; he has nothing left to prove in the G league or Summer League.

After rebounding from injury his rookie season, Boucher earned G League MVP, G League Defensive Player of the Year and an NBA championship. He was the star of the Toronto Raptors Summer League team, scoring 20 or more points in each of his four games played and showed off his ever-expanding skillset. The 6-foot-10 forward's dominant play could go a long way in proving to the franchise that his G-League production will translate to the NBA.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It's amazing what one year can do," Boucher said following the Raptor's final summer league game. "Coming into this summer league you can see what I've been working on and I can only get better from there."

Boucher scored 24 points with seven rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot across 29 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Sixers in the consolation bracket of the Las Vegas Summer League. He averaged 23 points per game, good for fifth in summer league through Friday's games.

His game showed improvement, specifically by bringing the ball up after rebounds, guarding perimeter players and finding the right spots on offense to score. Boucher said he is seeing the floor better thanks in large part from learning from Raptors' Mark Gasol who exhibits impressive patience.

Story continues

Last season, Boucher appeared in 28 games in limited action, five minutes per game, with the Raptors. With the departure of Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors could consider Boucher at the three or four. His shot-blocking ability and defensive prowess also gives him a shot a third-string center.

Ducks fans are very familiar with his excellent rim protection, Boucher was a key contributor in 2017 to help Oregon reach the Elite Eight before an ACL tear forced him to sit out and watch the Ducks lose in the Final Four. The "Oregon family" was reunited in Las Vegas.

Boucher mentioned that we got to see Dillon Brooks (his "best friend"), Tyler Dorsey, Troy Brown and Kenny Wooten. Boucher smiled and said it was fun to play (and talk a little smack) against Wooten and the Knicks in their Tuesday game.

"I got one bucket on him and I had to tell him, hey, I was there before you," Boucher said. "But it's all family, it's all family… The Oregon family is always a family wherever we are at."

After successful summer league, the NBA G League star turned NBA champion took another step towards having a role in Toronto in the near future.

Chris Boucher: king of Las Vegas Summer League and the Oregon Duck family originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest