Chris Boucher with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/10/2023
Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/10/2023
Call Me Kat, the show produced by and starring Mayim Bialik, paid tribute to the late Leslie Jordan with a surprise guest appearance from a close friend.
Dolly Parton wrote the song "I Will Always Love You" (later made popular again by Whitney Houston) in 1974. Here's the true meaning behind the iconic lyrics.
“Everybody loved you, but I doubt many of them loved you more than I did."
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum added another impressive milestone to his rsum on Monday.
Reserve Thomas Bryant continues to be a force for the Lakers, who could have dynamic frontcourt when Anthony Davis and LeBron James return to lineup.
An argument on the Heat bench escalated into a bizarre scene during Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Ty Jerome explains how he came to the decision to sign with the Warriors in free agency.
Tyrese Haliburton was named the NBA's most underrated player, Andrew Nembhard the steal of the draft in an NBA.com poll of league beat writers
Before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, Stephen A. Smith predicted that the Warriors would make it to the Finals. About three months into the season, he isn't so sure.
Fred VanVleet notices how different the Nets have been playing since Jacque Vaughn has taken over the head coaching duties.
The deal will reportedly save the Celtics about $7 million in salary and tax while also opening up a roster spot the ball club has a variety of options to fill -- or leave vacant.
During an interview on a podcast, basketball great Isiah Thomas talked about his days at IU, playing for the Pistons, coaching the Pacers and more.
From no-trade clauses to luxury tax restrictions, how can the Milwaukee Bucks make a trade? It will take creativity.
Mackenzie Salmon highlights the biggest takeaways from USA TODAY Sports first mock draft of the NFL offseason.
The Kings broke the franchise's single-game 3-point record in Sacramento's 136-111 win over the Orlando Magic.
In a recent analysis of the second-best shooters ever after Stephen Curry, two Boston Celtics made the cut.
Phoenix Suns big Deandre Ayton will miss Tuesday’s game at Golden State as he re-injured his left ankle in Sunday's loss against Cleveland.
Durant will be out at least two weeks but likely closer to a month.
The Lakers reach midseason in position to challenge for a postseason berth after a 2-10 start while the Clippers have struggled lately but are at .500.
Nembhard was voted the biggest steal of the draft at the midway point of the season by a panel of media members.