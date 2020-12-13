Chris Boucher with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Associated Press

Auburn fired football coach Gus Malzahn, ending an eight-year run that began with a trip to the national championship game. Athletic director Allen Greene announced the firing Sunday, a day after the Tigers finished the regular season with a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State. Auburn is 6-4 in a pandemic-shortened season of all Southeastern Conference opponents, losing by double digits to highly ranked teams Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.