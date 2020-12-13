Chris Boucher with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/12/2020
The Detroit Lions' loss to the Green Bay Packers was a moral victory that likely also ended Darrell Bevell's shot at the full-time coaching gig.
Patrick Mahomes got off to a brutal start against the Dolphins defense.
If Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn't return from injury and to the Lions next season, then he went out in a fitting way vs. Packers.
Florida DB Marco Wilson will regret losing his composure and throwing a shoe 20 yards against LSU
Kylie Fitts kicked the ball out of Dion Lewis' hands, which is strictly prohibited in the NFL rule book.
Hear what Patrick Mahomes had to say about Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
The injury occurred to Alex Smith's surgically-repaired right leg.
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the court together is a vibe.
Keyontae Johnson's condition remains the same a day after a scary on-court collapse during a game.
After years of apathy and precious few signs of progress, the coaching job at the Illinois has finally opened. Here are the top candidates to replace Lovie Smith.
The first top-10 shakeup in more than a month pushed Coastal Carolina to No. 9 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday.
Michigan Wolverines football is scheduled to play Iowa Hawkeyes in Big Ten Champions Week
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Florida’s embarrassing loss to LSU after CB Marco Wilson drew a penalty for throwing an opponent’s shoe.
Auburn fired football coach Gus Malzahn, ending an eight-year run that began with a trip to the national championship game. Athletic director Allen Greene announced the firing Sunday, a day after the Tigers finished the regular season with a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State. Auburn is 6-4 in a pandemic-shortened season of all Southeastern Conference opponents, losing by double digits to highly ranked teams Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.
Henrik Stenson had some fun at the expense of his European Ryder Cup teammate, Ian Poulter.
Jalen Hurts gave the Eagles a shot in the arm on Sunday.
Former Celtic Gordon Hayward played his first preseason game as a Hornet on Saturday and made an immediate impact.
Thunderstorms forced play to stop on Sunday morning before play was called off at the Champions Golf Club for the remainder of the day. Japan's Hinako Shibuno, who is gunning for her second major title, has a one stroke lead over American Amy Olson heading into the final 18 holes.
The head coach admitted to believing in karma ahead of Sunday's matchup.
One of the owners of the Tennessee Titans has reached agreement to sell her one-third stake in the National Football League team to members of her family, ending a three-year process that put the franchise at odds with the league, according to a person familiar with the matter. Susie Adams Smith, a daughter of Bud […]