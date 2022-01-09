Chris Boswell kicks Steelers to brink of playoff spot in OT
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Chris Boswell kicked a field goal in overtime Sunday to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and kept them alive in the AFC playoff hunt.
The only way Ben Roethlisberger & Co. will not have another game — a playoff game — is if the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders play to a tie in the final game of the regular season.
The game-winning drive was kept alive when Roethlisberger found Ray-Ray McCloud for a first down on a fourth-and-8 play.
Boswell’s 36-yard field goal capped a 15-play drive that covered 65 yards in the rain.
The victory bumped Pittsburgh to 9-7-1. The Ravens fell to 8-9.
Big Ben delivers on 4th & 8! #HereWeGo
📺: #PITvsBAL on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/IRClxhm6h0
— NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022