Chris Bosh's guess: LeBron heads to the West, 'it's like the next Avengers movie'

Chris Bosh is good friends with LeBron James.

He played with LeBron in Miami for four seasons.

So where does Bosh think LeBron will play next year?

"I would guess that he goes to Houston," the 11-time All-Star told Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd. "It's like the next Avengers movie. Golden State with like 100 superheroes and then Houston with 100 superheroes and then they fight.

"The starpower of the league -- what's happening now is that the stars are figuring out their power. He'll be the biggest free agent ever in history. With the dynamic that Houston has -- you can argue that they could have taken Golden State down this year.

"Kinda like what Golden State did -- KD went there. They teamed up and it's like, 'OK. Beat this.' And now I think it's on another organization to get that same narrative."

LeBron has a player option worth $35.6 million in 2018-19.

It is widely expected that he will opt out and become an unrestricted free agent, but there is a chance he opts in and then the Cavs and whatever team LeBron decides to play for orchestrate a sign-and-trade (like what the Clippers and Rockets did with Chris Paul last year).

For now, LeBron has a Game 4 to think about...

