Chris Bosh says he ‘took offense’ to LeBron leaving Heat for Cavaliers, took months to get over

Through a text. I thought he was BSing, and then about 10 minutes later, it’s everywhere.

I understand it. I get it. At the time, I didn’t understand it. At the time, in my mind, I was ready to put the team back together because we had just lost. So, we wanted to put something back together so we could win. And it really didn’t go like that.

I took offense to it, to be honest with you, at first. I was only thinking of how I felt about it. And me and Bron talked about it. But I’m a competitor, and to be honest with you, s—t, when you go back to the locker room and Bron ain’t in that chair, and then everybody is kind of looking at you for that 25 points and looking at D for that 25 points, it’s like, “Damn man. S—, my knee hurts.” But we really did realize how special of a player he was. But at that time, I was – I’m super competitive.

I was upset. It still worked out for everybody. But I was upset, and it took some time to get over it. I want to say it took months to get over it. Me and – we had to be in the same place and talk about it. Nothing deep, but just talk and get back to the good terms and get back to where we were. I’m glad we did. It was tough to deal with.