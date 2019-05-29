Chris Bosh returns favor to Steve Kerr, says Warriors won't three-peat originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Raptors selected Chris Bosh with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

The big man spent his first seven seasons in Toronto before electing to team up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami.

Bosh and the Heat won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013 but weren't able to pull off the three-peat in 2014.

And the 11-time All-Star doesn't think the Warriors will accomplish the feat either, as Bosh delivered a funny message to Golden State head coach Steve Kerr on Wednesday:

"[Kerr] said we weren't gonna do it [three-peat] so I'm gonna tell him you aren't gonna do it either, Steve," Bosh said as he pointed at the TSN cameras:

.@SteveKerr told @chrisbosh he and the Heat wouldn't "3-peat" and now Bosh is returning the favour 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ENSCog39wQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 29, 2019

Kerr was a color commentator for NBA on TNT in 2014 when he told the Heat about the difficulty of three-peating.

What makes this comment even funnier?

Back in mid-February, Bosh was a guest on The Bill Simmons Podcast and was asked to make an NBA Finals prediction.

"I'm gonna say Golden State over the Raptors," Bosh said.

Perhaps he changed his mind because of Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins' uncertain status, the Raptors have home-court advantage and/or he didn't want to say the Warriors will win while appearing on a Canada-based media outlet.

Whatever the case may be, it's safe to assume Bosh will be rooting hard for his former squad.

