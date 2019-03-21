Chris Bosh explains why Heat to blame for Kevin Durant joining Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

In July 2010, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh elected to team up in Miami.

About two years later, the Heat defeated Kevin Durant's Thunder squad in the 2012 NBA Finals.

Miami won the title again in 2013, while Oklahoma City never got back to the Finals.

In the summer of 2016, Durant chose to sign with the Warriors in free agency. Does KD leave OKC if Bosh and the Big Three didn't unite in South Beach?

"No," Bosh told NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh. "That put pressure on him.

"I think it's kind of like a catch-22 that the modern athlete has been put in. There's so much emphasis on championships, right? And now guys are like, 'OK, I'm gonna position myself to win a championship,' and then that's when people don't like it."

And for KD specifically, many people still won't give him the credit he deserves for capturing two titles with the Warriors. The guy won back-to-back Finals MVPs and the haters continue to hold it against him that he chose to sign with Golden State.

After beating the Cavs in five games in 2017, Durant told The Ringer's Bill Simmons:

"People tell us we're superstars, and we really aren't ... after we won the championship, I had Taco Bell and it ran through me just like it would a normal person. I'm like, 'Oh sh*t. I thought I had a golden stomach (joking). I thought I was immune to everything, but no.

"That's the perception of it all -- we're just immortal. We're normal fu**ing people who are really good at what we do. But at the end of the day, we go to sleep just like everybody else. We really put on our pants just like everybody else ... it made me realize that I am not king anything because we won a championship."

He then told NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors reporter Kerith Burke a couple weeks ago:

I don't need anything in this basketball world to fulfill anything in me. The NBA is never going to fulfill me.

Bosh -- whose career was unfortunately cut short because of health problems -- agrees with KD's outlook.

"There's more (to life)," Bosh told NBC Sports. "If you're fulfilled, then pretty much just give up on life and die after that, right? If you're fulfilled? That's a great statement that he (Durant) made.

"I think it's telling people as well, this is just my interpretation, but it's like, ‘Yo, chill' because everybody puts the onus on that championship. It's not going to fulfill you. And that's one of the big secrets about it."

It sounds like it's not a secret anymore.

