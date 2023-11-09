What Chris Beard, Coach Yo said about Ole Miss basketball's 2024 signees so far

OXFORD — Ole Miss men's and women's basketball signed a combined three prospects to National Letters of Intent after the early signing period opened on Wednesday.

Chris Beard's team signed center John Bol and point guard Eduardo Klafke. Bol is a four-star prospect ranked as the No. 44 overall player in the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite. Klafke has no composite rating, but is considered a three-star by 247Sports and the No. 193 recruit in the cycle.

Yolett McPhee-McCuin signed forward Heloisa Carrera out of IMG Academy. She has represented Brazil internationally at the youth level.

Both coaches have indicated that they are not done making additions to their 2024 class.

What Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard said about his signees

Bol, a 7-foot-1 product of Overtime Elite in Atlanta, was praised by Beard for his basketball intelligence and his motor. Similarly, Beard touted the anticipation and vision of the 6-foot-4 Klafke out of the NBA Global Academy.

"We're in a talent business," Beard said. "When you look at Klafke, you look at Bol, these are two guys that can play at the highest level. These are two SEC talents. These are two top-25 team talents. Two guys that should play basketball after college one day."

What Ole Miss basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said about her signee

McPhee-McCuin expressed excitement about continuing her team's international connection with the 6-foot-4 Carrera. The São Paulo native would be tied for the tallest player on the Rebels' roster this season.

"She's going to play small forward, power forward," McPhee-McCuin said. "... Just diversifying our roster. The more I look at her team, the more I think she's a perfect fit for us so I'm excited for her joining us next year."

MBB OPENER: Ole Miss basketball sidesteps Alabama State scare, wins in coach Chris Beard's debut

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Chris Beard and Coach Yo discuss Ole Miss basketball 2024 signees