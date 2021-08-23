Chris Bassitt to undergo facial surgery Tuesday, Bob Melvin says

Melvin: Bassitt having surgery Tuesday, looks 'so much better' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Chris Bassitt is undergoing facial surgery Tuesday, Athletics manager Bob Melvin announced Monday on MLB Network Radio.

"I just talked to him this morning, and he's gonna have the surgery tomorrow," Melvin said. "I'll tell ya what -- he looks so much better in the last couple of days. And I know he's encouraged and feels pretty good about where it's going."

Bassitt was struck by a line drive last Tuesday off the bat of Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. He currently is on the 10-day injured list with lacerations and facial fractures. Melvin also warned Friday that the A's have to plan like Bassitt will miss the remainder of the season.

For now, all scenarios sound possible.

"He'll probably stay three or four days after the surgery, still in Chicago," Melvin said. "Then come back here and a couple of weeks of non-activity to make sure everything settles in there with the surgeries, then we'll see where it goes from there."

Melvin admitted the A's can't replace Bassitt on the mound or in the clubhouse. Frankie Montas has done a solid job lately, but Bassitt was an All-Star for a reason.

It's clear the A's putting Bassitt's long-term health first. Even if he's around the A's for the stretch run, it'll be a big boost for Oakland.