Chris Bassitt Q&A: A's pitcher reveals favorite MLB players to watch

MESA, Ariz. -- To some, Chris Bassitt is projected as the "sixth man" in the A's rotation.

But there's no question he's going to get plenty of opportunities to start games in 2020 and will be a pivotal piece of what is anticipated to be Oakland's top pitching staff in years, if not decades.

Bassitt actually is one of the longest-tenured players on the roster, coming over from the Chicago White Sox in the same deal that brought shortstop Marcus Semien in 2015. He missed all of 2017 after undergoing Tommy John surgery a year prior, returning to action and 2018 and becoming a fixture on the A's staff last season.

We learned a little more about "C-Bass" at Spring Training.

NBC Sports Bay Area: Teammate you would trust most to babysit your child?

Bassitt: Since he has two kids, (Marcus) Semien. That's a good choice.



How many times can you wear the same jeans without washing them?

It's going to be a little gross, but probably 10 or 12 times in a row.



If you were to clone yourself, what tasks would you make the clone do?

All housework. The hard stuff.



The glove you use, why did you choose it?

It depends on my last outing. All my models are the exact same, but a good outing means the same glove (next time). Bad outing, different glove. Just a standard Rawlings glove.



Were you named after anybody?

No. My middle name was my uncle's name.



Best smell of baseball season?

Honestly, I love the smell of pine tar. Even as a pitcher, we're not allowed to use it per se, but I love the pine tar smell.



Can you still write in cursive?

Yes, I know how. I don't think it would look great by any means, but I still know how.



Teammate you would assume spends the most time personal grooming?

Lou Trivino. He spends a lot of time in front of the mirror.



Only one breakfast for the rest of your life, what's on that plate?

Eggs, bacon and toast. Every day, we're good with that. Orange juice or coffee to drink, if it's one thing has got to be coffee.



If you were a media member covering the A's spring training what would your No. 1 story be?

Not the Astros. (laughing) I'd just say how good our position players are, honestly. We've got a lot of unnamed guys, like Chad Pinder. How good Pinder is.



Amount of time on average you spend preparing for the opposing hitters?

Too many hours. I like to know all the notes beforehand, once I get those I know where the hitters are coming from. I would say eight-to-12 hours. But we have five days though, I break it down to an hour-and-a-half, two hours per day looking at stuff.



Can MLB players be friends with their coaches?

Oh yeah for sure. I love BoMel (manager Bob Melvin), I'd love to go hang out with him. But he's above us all, too good for us. He's an awesome dude though, I love BoMel.



One MLB player you'd be a fan of, if you didn't play?

I'm being serious, Chappy (third baseman Matt Chapman), (Matt) Olson, I love KD (Khris Davis). I think it's almost impossible not to root for Mike Trout. Just because I respect how great he is and obviously, he doesn't do much for attention.



Best way to split a lunch or dinner tab with a teammate?

Who's making more money? You're paying for it. Or, it's like I bought last one, you buy this one. That's how we split it.



