Chris Bassitt hit in head by line drive in scary scene, carted off field

A's ace Bassitt hit in head by line drive in scary scene originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It was a scary scene on Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

Athletics starter Chris Bassitt was hit by a line drive in what appeared to be on the right side of his face off the bat of Chicago White Sox' Brian Goodwin in the bottom of the second inning.

Chris Bassitt was down on the ground with trainers after being struck in the head by a line drive. He’s been carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/XUXHxF5TNk — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 18, 2021

The A's later provided an update on Bassitt's status.

Chris Bassitt is conscious and aware, and is on his way to the hospital. We will provide additional information when possible. — AthleticsPR (@AthleticsPR) August 18, 2021

Bassitt immediately fell to the ground and clutched his head, where blood began to pour out. A’s manager Bob Melvin immediately ran out and it appeared he asked first baseman Matt Olson where the ball had hit him. Olson pointed to his right ear.

His A's teammates were visibly shaken up.

A scary scene. Thoughts are with Chris Bassitt 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fSoUKinfUD — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 18, 2021

Bassitt eventually propped up and was able to sit on his own, but the white towel continued to be filled up with blood. He walked with some assistance from the A's medical staff to a medical cart, where he was driven off the field through the centerfield wall.

Story continues

Burch Smith came in to relieve Bassitt.

The White Sox, who drafted Bassitt in the 16th round of the 2011 MLB Draft, tweeted out their thoughts for his recovery.

Our thoughts are with Chris Bassitt and the @Athletics. 💚 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 18, 2021

Bassitt has been the A's ace this season, compiling a 12-3 record with a 3.06 ERA heading into Tuesday's game.