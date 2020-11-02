Chris Bassitt has hilarious response to Javon Wims Bears-Saints fight

Bassitt has hilarious response to fight in Bears-Saints game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Chris Bassitt knows a thing or two about on-field fights. After all, the A's were involved in one of heck of a brawl with the Houston Astros this season.

But that kerfuffle pales in comparison to what happened during the Chicago Bears-New Orleans Saints NFL game on Sunday in the Windy City.

After a play was over in the third quarter, Bears wide receiver Javon Wims lost his mind and threw several punches at an unsuspecting Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

It genuinely is one of the strangest sights you will see on a football field, and Bassitt had a clever response to video of the fight.

Gonna go out on a Wims and say he will get suspended with a massive fine... https://t.co/wdIs3KFBnP — Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) November 1, 2020

According to a Twitter user who tweeted at former NFL offensive lineman Kyle Long, Wims first yanked a chain off Gardner-Johnson's neck before punching him.

Wims was ejected, deservedly so.

After the Bears lost 26-23 in overtime to the Saints, Chicago coach Matt Nagy was asked about the fight.

"We've talked to him and told him that that's not how things go here," Nagy told reporters, according to NBC Sports Chicago. "One of Javon's strengths is his character – who he is as a person. He's since apologized, but that's not ... you don't have that. There's no part of that in this game. Again, I still haven't seen it, but from what I've heard, it's not good. That's not how we roll here. We'll be talking to him."

NBC Sports Chicago analyst Alex Brown believes the Bears should cut Wims.

“Gone,” Brown said Sunday on the "Football Aftershow Sidecast" show. “You can’t have that. Either you’re allowing that s--t to happen, or you’re teaching it. He needs to be gone.”

It's not yet clear what caused Wims to go after Gardner-Johnson, but they two played in the SEC during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, with the receiver attending Georgia and the defensive back going to Florida. So there could be a history between the two players.

We'll likely find out Monday if Bassitt is correct and Wims gets suspended and fined, or if Brown is right and the Bears cut their the third-year pro.