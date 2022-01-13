The Colts don’t have a first-round pick this year because they traded it to the Eagles for Carson Wentz. But they may be ready to cut their losses.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said today that while he thought he was making the right move when he acquired Wentz, he can’t commit to Wentz remaining in Indianapolis.

“At the time, we felt it was the right decision,” Ballard said. “I’m not going to make a comment on who is going to be here next year and who is not.”

Ballard’s comments echo those of Colts head coach Frank Reich, who also declined to give Wentz a vote of confidence for 2022.

Wentz is currently slated to have a cap number of $28.3 million for the 2022 season, but the Colts could save $13.3 million in cap space by cutting him, in which case he would have only a dead cap number of $15 million. The Colts may also explore trading Wentz, although it remains to be seen whether any team would be willing to take him on at this point. A year after the Eagles decided to move on from Wentz, Ballard sounded like the Colts are ready to do so as well.

Chris Ballard won’t commit to Carson Wentz remaining in Indianapolis originally appeared on Pro Football Talk