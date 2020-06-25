Chris Ballard wins 2020 Horrigan Award from PFWA

The Pro Football Writers of America voted Colts General Manager Chris Ballard as the 2020 Jack Horrigan Award winner, the organization announced Thursday.

Ballard, the 48th Horrigan Award winner, is the first member of the Colts’ franchise to receive the honor. He was previously honored by the PFWA as the 2018 NFL Executive of the Year.

The Horrigan Award is given to the league or club official who is helpful to pro football writers. The award is named for Horrigan, who was a sportswriter and later a public relations director for the Bills.

Ballard was nominated for his frequent availability for on-the-record conversations about all aspects of the Colts. He holds film sessions with local writers after the draft, a move that has since been emulated in other markets, but he is most respected for his candor and transparency.

Other 2020 nominees for the Horrigan Award were Ravens executive vice president Kevin Byrne, Cowboys owner/president/General Manager Jerry Jones, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy.

