When quarterback Matt Ryan became a member of the Colts earlier this year, some speculated that a reunion between Ryan and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones could happen. It won’t be.

Colts G.M. Chris Ballard told reporters on Tuesday there are no talks about signing Jones.

“I know there’s reports out there, but those reports are wrong,” Ballard said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Appearing in 10 games last year for the Titans, Jones had 31 catches for 434 yards and a touchdown. It was a career low in all three categories, including 2013 — when he appeared in only five games.

It could be over for Jones, especially since he likely wouldn’t be interested in taking the league minimum or close to it. Even then, it could be hard to get a team to add a potential Hall of Famer who currently isn’t a Hall of Fame player. Guys not in the first three spots or so on the depth chart are expected to play special teams. Jones could have a hard time getting one of the top few receiver positions, with any team.

Chris Ballard says Colts have had no discussions about Julio Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk