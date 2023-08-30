Chris Ballard: Jonathan Taylor situation sucks, but relationships are repairable

Running back Jonathan Taylor remains a member of the Colts, but the question of whether he'll actually be playing with them at any point in the future remains an open one with the start of the season just over a week away.

There were trade talks with the Dolphins and Packers involving Taylor that did not result in a deal and General Manager Chris Ballard declined to say at a Wednesday press conference how close they came to making a deal. Ballard also declined to say if they would continue to engage in trade talks beyond the self-imposed deadline passed on Tuesday.

Taylor remained on the PUP list through the cut to 53 players, which means he won't play in at least the the first four games of the season. It is a situation that Ballard said "sucks for the Colts, it sucks for our fans and it sucks for Jonathan Taylor," but it isn't one that he believes has reached a point of no return.

Ballard said that Taylor is a Colt "right now" and that "relationships are repairable." A long-term deal that the Colts have been resistant to discussing would be the likeliest path to rebuilding bridges with the running back, but Ballard did not indicate the team has changed their view.

Given all of that, it seems like the status quo is going to be in place in Indianapolis for a while.

