Chris Ballard, Frank Reich in attendance at Notre Dame’s pro day

Both Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich were in attendance at Notre Dame’s pro day on Wednesday.

Given the short travel to South Bend, this isn’t a surprise but there is one prospect the Colts could very much have interest in at a position of need. While there are a few prospects that could interest the Colts, the one they were there to watch was likely offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg.

Colts are high on someone at Notre Dame! Very high. Both Ballard and Reich were in attendance today. Mike Tomlin also in attendance at Notre Dame pro day — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) March 31, 2021

With a need to fill at left tackle, that position is very much in play at No. 21 overall. There might be better prospects entering the draft than Eichenberg, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts liked him given his skill set.

The draft is less than a month away and while the Colts have sent scouts to almost every pro day across the country but something may be said about Reich and Ballard being in attendence.

