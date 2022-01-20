Chris Ballard: Every year, you have to evaluate QB position in full

After the Colts experienced a disastrous end to their 2021 season, General Manager Chris Ballard did not commit to Carson Wentz continuing on as Indianapolis’ starting quarterback in 2022.

There’s still plenty for the Colts to sort out after losing their last two games and failing to make the postseason, especially considering the club’s 26-11 loss to Jacksonville in Week 18. But whoever is behind center for Indianapolis next year will go a long way to determining the team’s ultimate performance.

Appearing on the team-produced “Overtime” podcast, General Manager Chris Ballard didn’t offer many specifics on what Indianapolis might do at quarterback. But Ballard did make it seem like the position is still in flux.

“I don’t care who you have at the position at the time — I think every year, you’ve got to evaluate it in full, both free agents and the draft. I mean, it’s that important,” Ballard said. “And it’s one that we’ll exhaust each and every year and we do with our scouts and with our coaches.”

Ballard noted that head coach Frank Reich’s input is valuable in that process given that he played the position. But Reich had worked with Wentz before and that didn’t end up working out as well as Indianapolis could have hoped in 2021. Wentz finished the season with a 62 percent completion rate, throwing for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and five lost fumbles.

Reich had only one year of coaching Andrew Luck before he surprisingly retired in August 2019. Since then, the team has used Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, and Wentz as its starting QBs.

After the way 2021 ended, another new QB could be behind center for Reich and Ballard in 2022.

