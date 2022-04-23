Colts General Manager Chris Ballard says not to read anything into the pre-draft work he has done on some of the top quarterback prospects.

Although the Colts had visits with Liberty’s Malik Willis, North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, Ballard said there is no doubt about the Colts’ commitment to quarterback Matt Ryan.

So why visit with the top quarterbacks? Ballard said it’s simply part of the Colts’ fact finding before every draft that they try to learn what they can about the best players at the sport’s most important position.

“Normal,” Ballard said, via the Indianapolis Star. “We’ve done it every year. Agents do a good job making sure they leak whenever we do.”

The Colts have 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger as the No. 2 quarterback behind Ryan, and James Morgan, who has never played in an NFL game, is the only other quarterback on the roster. So it wouldn’t be surprising if the Colts add another quarterback before training camp, but Ballard’s comments suggest it will be in the late rounds.

The Colts’ traded away their first-round pick to get Carson Wentz last year. The Colts’ first pick is No. 42, which is the Commanders’ second-round pick, sent to the Colts when they traded Wentz away after one year.

Chris Ballard downplays Colts’ interest in drafting a QB, says stories are leaked by agents originally appeared on Pro Football Talk