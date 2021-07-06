Chris Ballard: Colts would rather build roster patiently than pay B players A+ money

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard says the path to success in building an NFL roster is through patience, not a free agent spending spree.

Ballard said on The Athletic Football Show with Robert Mays that he would rather save cap space for the future than overpay a player just because he happens to be the best available at a given position in a given year.

“We’ve got good players out of free agency, and we’ve been successful,” Ballard said, via Jonathan X. Simmons of the Indianapolis Star. “We’re just not the biggest fans of right out the gate free agency where you’re paying B players A-plus money, which is gonna affect down the line. . . . There’s a cost to that.”

Ballard would rather have cap space available to sign players he drafted to second contracts.

“Our players know we want to keep them,” Ballard said. “We’ve done a pretty good job so far of keeping the players we wanted to keep in-house. We feel like we have a really good . . . I know culture gets thrown around, but we do. I think we have a really good culture. It’s one of accountability. One where they care about each other, and one where they want to win and do special things.”

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, the Colts are slated to have the most cap space in the NFL. So Ballard will have plenty he can spend next year. But that doesn’t mean he will.

Chris Ballard: Colts would rather build roster patiently than pay B players A+ money originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Jags 2021 training camp: 5 under-the-radar names to watch on offense

    There is always a star who pops out from nowhere during training camp and that might be Chris Manhertz for the Jags this year.

  • Cubs’ David Ross ejected, emotions boil over in 10th straight loss

    The Cubs lost their 10th straight game in a blowout to the Phillies Monday night in which David Ross was ejected for arguing balls and strikes.

  • B/R predicts big year for Colts’ Carson Wentz

    B/R's Maurice Moton is projecting a big year for Carson Wentz.

  • Would the Raiders consider signing free-agent OG David DeCastro?

    Would the Raiders consider signing free-agent OG David DeCastro?

  • Resilient Vasilevskiy gives Lightning edge moving forward

    No team has been more resilient in the NHL playoffs than Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have a knack for rebounding from losses and closing out opponents standing between them and a Stanley Cup title. The defending champions are 14-0 in games following a postseason loss over the past two years, a playoff streak that includes six bounce-back wins this summer as the Lightning bid for a second consecutive championship. Vasilevskiy not only has been the winning goaltender in all those victories, but has run off a string of four consecutive series-clinching shutouts dating to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars.

  • In Myanmar, the military and police declare war on medics

    Hidden away in a Myanmar monastery, this safe haven had sprung up for those injured while protesting the military’s overthrow of the government. In Myanmar, the military has declared war on health care — and on doctors themselves, who were early and fierce opponents of the takeover in February. Security forces are arresting, attacking and killing medical workers, dubbing them enemies of the state.

  • Western Florida communities prepare for Elsa

    The rain and wind from Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to impact communities in Western Florida. From Fort Myers to Tampa, residents spent the day preparing for the storm.

  • Drone footage shows search for missing in Japan landslide

    Police, firefighters and military personnel resumed rescue operations on Tuesday (July 6), after they were suspended for the night on Monday (July 5).The operation heavily depends on rescuers working with their hands. The use of heavy machinery has been deemed too dangerous for any survivors who may be alive under the mud.Atami, with a population of 36,000, is 90 km (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo and famous for its hot springs resort. The landslides are a reminder of the natural disasters - including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunami - that afflict Japan, where the capital Tokyo is to host the Summer Olympics starting July 23.

  • Kane in no rush to sort club future, praises Paratici, Nuno, Mourinho

    Kane is a two-time League Cup runner-up and one-time Champions League runner-up with Spurs, and would be thrilled to make EURO 2020 his first senior trophy.

  • 49ers considering a red helmet worn in 1955 as a second helmet for 2022

    The 49ers announced last week they will wear red throwback uniforms from 1994 for four home games this season. In 2022, the league will allow teams to wear an alternative helmet as well. The 49ers could take advantage of the two-helmet rule for the 2022 season with a helmet worn by the team more than [more]

  • Ben DiNucci hoping for a second chance to make a different impression

    The Cowboys were faced with little choice but to play rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci against the Eagles in Week 8 last season. Dak Prescott was out with a season-ending ankle injury, and backup Andy Dalton was in concussion protocol. DiNucci was in over his head — something even owner Jerry Jones admitted the following week [more]

  • Twenty seats filled: Ranking the classes of Premier League managers

    The hirings of Nuno Espirito Santo, Rafa Benitez, and Patrick Vieira mean that all 20 Premier League managers' seats are filled. Who will last the season?

  • New England Patriots will soon thank 49ers for passing on Mac Jones

    Mac Jones slid all the way to No. 15, but the Patriots certainly aren't complaining!

  • Steelers HC Mike Tomlin ‘heartbroken’ over James Conner signing with Cardinals

    The Steelers will miss RB James Conner, who spent four years with the team and no signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

  • Xander Schauffele begins U.K. fortnight after tying knot with college sweetheart

    Xander Schauffele is making his Scottish Open debut this week at the Renaissance Club. He’s also teeing it up for the first time as a married man.

  • BBC's John McEnroe faces backlash for Emma Raducanu retirement comments

    John McEnroe was criticised by Ajla Tomljanovic after the BBC commentator implied Emma Raducanu could not “handle it” following the Brit’s retirement from their last-16 match at Wimbledon on Monday night. The three-time men’s champion claimed “it just got a little bit too much” for Raducanu, who withdrew on medical grounds trailing 3-0 in the second set against Ajla Tomljanovic. Raducanu had suffered breathing difficulties during the second set but McEnroe immediately suggested the incident coul

  • Michigan football LB transfer destination revealed

    Best of luck to him. #GoBlue

  • Mock draft watch: Lions land new franchise QB with the No. 1 pick

    The Lions get the No. 1 pick in the latest from Pro Football Network

  • Scottie Pippen’s latest bridge-burning tour is a reminder that hurt people hurt people

    Still miffed by the ‘best sidekick ever’ millstone, the Bulls icon spared no one in a scorched-earth GQ interview. None of it comes as a shock, nor should the fact he keeps taking the bait Scottie Pippen watches pre-game warm-ups during a 2020 game between the 76ers and Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Photograph: Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images Once a staple of the fin-de-siècle Chicago Stadium scoreboard, the M&M race was the sprinkling on top of the ultimate sporting d

  • Tennis-British teenager Raducanu's run over as she quits against Tomljanovic

    British teenager Emma Raducanu's fairytale Wimbledon debut ended in distressing circumstances as she was forced to retire against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic after suffering breathing difficulties in the fourth round on Monday. Raducanu sat down on her chair where she was checked over by a medic before going off the court to receive treatment. After several minutes the umpire announced that Raducanu was unable to continue, to groans of disappointment from the crowd.