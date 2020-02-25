Chris Ballard: Colts have to find out more about Jacoby Brissett

Over the weekend, Colts owner Jim Irsay said that “all options are open” at quarterback and that he trusted head coach Frank Reich and General Manager Chris Ballard to move the team in the right direction at that position.

It was Ballard’s turn to discuss quarterbacks on Tuesday and said that they need to “find out more” about Jacoby Brissett after an up-and-down 2019 season as the starting quarterback.

“We did a 2-year deal with Jacoby to find out,” Ballard said at a press conference from the Scouting Combine. “We like Jacoby Brissett. Love what he stands for. It was almost a tale of two seasons where we’re 5-2, he’s playing good football. He had the injury and we had injuries as a team and we kind of slid down. We did the short term deal to see what we had. To say we’re going to create competition, we’re going to create competition at any spot. That’s going to be a year-to-year thing.”

The way they create competition should be telling about how the team views Brissett heading into the 2020 season. Signing a veteran free agent with starting experience or drafting one in the first round would send a very different message than signing or drafting a clear backup.

For now, the Colts aren’t showing their hand on that front but nothing suggests any player is off the table at this point.