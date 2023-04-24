Chris Ballad: 'It comes down to who fits you and what you can work with'
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballad shares that the team is not "targeting one guy" specifically in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The lead-up to NFL Draft is full of half truths.
