CHP: Labor Day weekend resulted in: fatal crash, 23 DUI arrests and more than 100 speeding citations

Sep. 5—Local California Highway Patrol officers investigated a fatal crash, arrested 23 people on suspicion of a DUI and wrote more than 100 citations for speeding throughout their Labor Day maximum enforcement period.

Here are the breakdown of statistics CHP provided for their efforts from 6 p.m. Friday until Monday, according to a news release.

There were 150 citations written throughout the holiday weekend. Here is a break down of each category:

Speeding: 105

Not wearing seat belts: 17