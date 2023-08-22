CHP arrests 2 on suspicion of DUI during checkpoint that screened about 400 vehicles

Aug. 21—The California Highway Patrol screened about 400 vehicles during a DUI checkpoint Friday night and arrested two motorists on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a news release issued Monday.

CHP also cited 17 people for driving without a license at the checkpoint at Niles Street and Crestmont Drive. Officers pulled aside five people in total to screen for intoxicated driving during the checkpoint lasting from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., a news release said.

Two vehicles were impounded out of 437 vehicles surveyed, CHP added.