Chowchilla High pitcher strikes out 19 in no-hitter, Livingston duo combine for no-hitter

Chowchilla High School junior Nick Grissom had a memorable performance on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tribe left-hander struck out 19 hitters on his way to a no-hitter as he led Chowchilla to an 11-0 over Caruthers.

“Around the fifth inning I kind of started feeling more tense about it,” Grissom said. “It was pretty nerve racking, I just tried to stay calm.”

Grissom finished the no-hitter off with a strikeout and his teammates and coaches celebrated the performance.

“I ran over and I think coach gave me a hug,” Grissom said. “We cheered a little bit.”

Grissom said he relied heavily on his fastball against Caruthers (11-9).

“They weren’t hitting it” Grissom said.

The win improved the Tribe’s record to 13-9 this season.

Grissom’s impressive outing improved his record to 5-3 this season with a 3.08 ERA. He now has 85 strikeouts and has allowed just 30 hits in 47.2 IP.

Grissom received the game ball after his performance.

Livingston 15, Modesto Christian 2 — Two Wolves pitchers combined on a no-hitter as Livingston improved to 2-5 in the Trans-Valley League and 5-11 overall.

Davien Del Toro pitched the first five innings and Sebastian Casanova finished off with the final two innings for the combined no-hitter.

Del Toro struck out eight and walked three, throwing 86 pitches.

Casanova helped preserve the no-hitter on defense with a over-the-shoulder catch in center field in the fourth inning. He then struck out three and walked one in his two innings of work.