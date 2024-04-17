Chowchilla High pitcher strikes out 19 in no-hitter, Livingston duo combine for no-hitter
Chowchilla High School junior Nick Grissom had a memorable performance on Tuesday afternoon.
The Tribe left-hander struck out 19 hitters on his way to a no-hitter as he led Chowchilla to an 11-0 over Caruthers.
“Around the fifth inning I kind of started feeling more tense about it,” Grissom said. “It was pretty nerve racking, I just tried to stay calm.”
Grissom finished the no-hitter off with a strikeout and his teammates and coaches celebrated the performance.
“I ran over and I think coach gave me a hug,” Grissom said. “We cheered a little bit.”
Grissom said he relied heavily on his fastball against Caruthers (11-9).
“They weren’t hitting it” Grissom said.
The win improved the Tribe’s record to 13-9 this season.
Grissom’s impressive outing improved his record to 5-3 this season with a 3.08 ERA. He now has 85 strikeouts and has allowed just 30 hits in 47.2 IP.
Grissom received the game ball after his performance.
Livingston 15, Modesto Christian 2 — Two Wolves pitchers combined on a no-hitter as Livingston improved to 2-5 in the Trans-Valley League and 5-11 overall.
Davien Del Toro pitched the first five innings and Sebastian Casanova finished off with the final two innings for the combined no-hitter.
Del Toro struck out eight and walked three, throwing 86 pitches.
Casanova helped preserve the no-hitter on defense with a over-the-shoulder catch in center field in the fourth inning. He then struck out three and walked one in his two innings of work.