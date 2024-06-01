Chowchilla High freshman golfer battles through tough third round at U.S. Open

The golf course at Lancaster Country Club finally bit back against Chowchilla High freshman Asterisk Talley on Saturday.

The 15-year-old amateur struggled in the third round of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship in Pennsylvania, recording an eight-over par 78 and dropped to nine-over par for the tournament.

Talley came into Saturday’s third round tied for fifth place at one-over par after navigating the course for rounds of 70 and 71 in the first two days. Talley currently sits in a tie for 39th place heading into Sunday’s final round.

It was a tough start for the Chowchilla teenager as she opened with a body, double bogey, bogey and bogey the first four holes on Saturday to drop to plus-six over par early in her round.

Talley’s third round included six bogeys and two double-bogeys. She recorded birdies on holes No. 6 and No. 11.

Talley had drawn national attention after being in contention as the youngest player in the tournament through the first two rounds.

Sunday’s final round will be televised on NBC.

Talley qualified for the U.S. Open after shooting a 5-under-par 137 to earn the second and final spot from the San Joaquin Country Club qualifier in Fresno on May 6.