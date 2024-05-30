Chowchilla High freshman golfer, 15, to compete at U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship

Chowchilla High freshman Asterisk Talley will be competing against the best golfers in the world this week at the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship.

Talley, who is the youngest golfer in the field at 15 years and 105 days old, will tee off at the Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania at 9:41 a.m. on Thursday.

“It’s really exciting for me,” Talley said. “It doesn’t really feel like any other tournament, but at the same time it feels like the biggest tournament of my life.”

Talley was the Merced Sun-Star Girls Golfer of the Year this past fall after becoming the first golfer in school history to win the Central Section championship, shooting a 5-under par round of 67 at Ridge Creek Golf Course in Dinuba.

Talley, an amateur, qualified for the U.S. Open after shooting a 5-under-par 137 to earn the second and final spot from the San Joaquin Country Club qualifier in Fresno on May 6.

Talley has been on a torrid pace on the junior circuit, she won the prestigious Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, then finished eighth in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Earlier this month, Talley teamed up with partner Sarah Lim to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball title at Oak Hills C.C. in San Antonio.

“People have been telling me I’ve been on a skyrocket this year so far, and I feel like I just need to put that all aside right now and play my game,” Talley said. “I feel like that’s been working so far, so if I can play my game it will be good enough to do what I want.”

Talley says it’s an honor to represent Chowchilla on a big stage like this.

“It’s really nice because our town is so small,” Talley said. “I feel it’s really nice to have all the people back at my hometown supporting me and they’ve always supported me through everything I’ve done.”

Talley started golfing at the age of 3. She used to go with her dad to the golf course and watch him play.

She began playing in tournaments at the age of 5. When she was 9 years old, Talley played in the National Drive, Chip and Putt finals at Augusta National, finishing second in the 7-9 year old division in 2018.

Chowchilla High athletic director Weston Borba says you wouldn’t know Talley is a golf prodigy walking around campus.

“She’s playing in all these big tournaments on TV, but if you see her walking around campus, she’s quiet, respectful and polite,” Borba said. “I was talking to one of our discus throwers and I told him, ‘Her playing in the U.S. Open is the equivalent of him throwing in the Olympics.’ It’s truly amazing. It truly is pretty exciting. She has the entire community behind her, rooting for her.”

Talley was also selected for inaugural U.S. National Junior Team. She was one of 10 girls selected to the team, which was formed to help establish a pathway designed to nurture the potential of America’s top players.

The team will participate at bi-annual camps and compete internationally under the U.S. flag. The team’s first training camp was held May 8-11 at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Ga. This summer, the U.S. National Junior Team will compete in its first international friendly match against Australia.

“It’s crazy because you know it’s the first time they’re going to have it and just to be a part of it is a really nice thing to be part of,” Talley said. “It’s a great program for everybody. All of us on the team are grateful and we’re all excited to play.”

Talley says the key for this week at the U.S. Open is to remain calm and focus on her game.

“I just feel playing my game and not worrying about anybody else is what is going to be the game changer,” Talley said. “Overall, I’m super excited just to be here and I’ll enjoy the experience.”

The U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship will be televised on Peacock.