Chowchilla’s Asterisk Talley relives experience at Augusta National Women’s Amateur

The 15-year-old golfing phenom from Chowchilla stopped by the studio to chat with Sports Central’s Scott about her amazing week competing in one of the most prestigious women’s amateur events in the world last week.

Despite being the youngest player in a stacked field, Talley finished tied for eighth place at +1, closing with an impressive 2-under 70 at famed Augusta National Golf Club. That 70 included a second nine 32 (-4).

She birdied the 17th hole and rolled in a 25-foot putt for birdie on the 18th hole, in front of a large gallery, to finish out her final round.

In this tournament, in order to get the opportunity to play the final round at Augusta National, players have to be in the top 30 and ties (from the field of 72), after the first two rounds of play at another course in Augusta, Georgia – Champions Retreat.

Talley was flirting with missing the cut late in her second round at Champions Retreat, and had to make a 5-foot putt for par on the last hole, to just make the cut on the number.

The whole field, including those who did not make the cut, get to play a practice round at Augusta National in-between the two days at Champions Retreat and the final round at Augusta National.

They also get to the play theAugusta National par three course that day, and the Chowchilla High School freshman had a hole-in-one on the third hole of that nine-hole course. It is already the tenth hole-in-one she has made in her golfing career.

