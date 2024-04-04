Chowchilla’s Asterisk Talley competes in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

(KSEE/KGPE) – 15-year-old Asterisk Talley is making her debut at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The Chowchilla native is a two-time Junior All-American and the youngest in the field at the ANWA.

She sits T29 after the first round. The first two rounds are held at Champions Retreat. Those who qualify after the second round will get the chance to play at Augusta National on Friday for the final round.

