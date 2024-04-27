Who has been chosen as the NFL draft’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ since 1994?
Last but sometimes not least
The last person chosen each year in the NFL draft—known as “Mr. Irrelevant”—has become an iconic part of the event. Some of the final picks have made NFL rosters during the season, while others have fallen short of reaching that goal out of training camp. And course, one “Mr. Irrelevant” has made a significant impact on the NFC West and the NFL — 49ers QB Brock Purdy.
Here’s a look at each since 1994…
1994: Marty Moore, New England Patriots
College: Kentucky.
Position: Linebacker.
1995: Michael Reed, Carolina Panthers
College: Boston College.
Position: DB.
1996: Sam Manuel, San Francisco 49ers
College: New Mexico State.
Position: Linebacker.
1997: Ronnie McAda, Green Bay Packers
College: Army.
Position: Quarterback.
1998: Cam Quayle, Baltimore Ravens
College: Weber State.
Position: Tight end.
1999: Jim Finn, Chicago Bears
College: Penn.
Position: Fullback.
2000: Michael Green, Chicago Bears
College: Northwestern State.
Position: Defensive back.
2001: Tevita Ofahengaue, Arizona Cardinals
College: BYU.
Position: Tight end.
2002: Ahmad Miller, Houston Texans
College: UNLV.
Position: Defensive tackle.
2003: Ryan Hoag, Oakland Raiders
College: Gustavus Adolphus.
Position: Wide receiver.
2004: Andre Sommersell, Oakland Raiders
College: Colorado State.
Position: Linebacker.
2005: Andy Stokes, New England Patriots
College: William Penn.
Position: Tight end.
2006: Kevin McMahan, Oakland Raiders
College: Maine.
Position: Wide receiver.
2007: Ramzee Robinson, Detroit Lions
College: Alabama.
Position: Cornerback.
2008: David Vobora, St. Louis Rams
College: Idaho.
Position: Outside linebacker.
2009: Ryan Succop, Kansas City Chiefs
College: South Carolina.
Position: Kicker.
2010: Tim Toone, Detroit Lions
College: Weber State.
Position:Wide receiver.
2011: Cheta Ozougwu, Houston Texans
College: Rice.
Position: Defensive end.
2012: Chandler Harnish, Indianapolis Colts
College: Northern Illinois.
Position: Quarterback.
2013: Justice Cunningham, Indianapolis Colts
College: South Carolina.
Position: Tight end.
2014: Lonnie Ballentine, Houston Texans
College: Memphis.
Position: Safety.
2015: Gerald Christian, Arizona Cardinals
College: Louisville.
Position: Tight end.
2016: Kalan Reed, Tennessee Titans
College: Southern Miss.
Position: Cornerback.
2017: Chad Kelly, Denver Broncos
College: Ole Miss.
Position: Quarterback.
2018: Trey Quinn, Washington
College: SMU.
Position: Wide receiver.
2019: Caleb Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
College: UCLA.
Position: Tight end.
2020: Tae Crowder, New York Giants
College: Georgia.
Position: Linebacker.
2021: Grant Stuard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
College: Houston.
Position: Linebacker.
2022: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
College: Iowa State.
Position: Quarterback.
2023: Desjuan Johnson, Los Angeles Rams
College: Toledo.
Position: DE.
2024: New York Jets
College: Alabama.
Position: S.