Who has been chosen as the NFL draft’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ since 1994?

Last but sometimes not least

(Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

The last person chosen each year in the NFL draft—known as “Mr. Irrelevant”—has become an iconic part of the event. Some of the final picks have made NFL rosters during the season, while others have fallen short of reaching that goal out of training camp. And course, one “Mr. Irrelevant” has made a significant impact on the NFC West and the NFL — 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

Here’s a look at each since 1994…

1994: Marty Moore, New England Patriots

Getty Images

College: Kentucky.

Position: Linebacker.

1995: Michael Reed, Carolina Panthers

(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

College: Boston College.

Position: DB.

1996: Sam Manuel, San Francisco 49ers

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

College: New Mexico State.

Position: Linebacker.

1997: Ronnie McAda, Green Bay Packers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

College: Army.

Position: Quarterback.

1998: Cam Quayle, Baltimore Ravens

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

College: Weber State.

Position: Tight end.

1999: Jim Finn, Chicago Bears

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

College: Penn.

Position: Fullback.

2000: Michael Green, Chicago Bears

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

College: Northwestern State.

Position: Defensive back.

2001: Tevita Ofahengaue, Arizona Cardinals

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

College: BYU.

Position: Tight end.

(Photo by Getty Images)

College: UNLV.

Position: Defensive tackle.

2003: Ryan Hoag, Oakland Raiders

(Photo by Getty Images)

College: Gustavus Adolphus.

Position: Wide receiver.

2004: Andre Sommersell, Oakland Raiders

(Photo by Nathan Shanahan/NFLPhotoLibrary)

College: Colorado State.

Position: Linebacker.

2005: Andy Stokes, New England Patriots

(Photo by Getty Images)

College: William Penn.

Position: Tight end.

2006: Kevin McMahan, Oakland Raiders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

College: Maine.

Position: Wide receiver.

2007: Ramzee Robinson, Detroit Lions

Michael Sackett-USA TODAY Sports

College: Alabama.

Position: Cornerback.

2008: David Vobora, St. Louis Rams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

College: Idaho.

Position: Outside linebacker.

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

College: South Carolina.

Position: Kicker.

2010: Tim Toone, Detroit Lions

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

College: Weber State.

Position:Wide receiver.

2011: Cheta Ozougwu, Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

College: Rice.

Position: Defensive end.

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

College: Northern Illinois.

Position: Quarterback.

2013: Justice Cunningham, Indianapolis Colts

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

College: South Carolina.

Position: Tight end.

2014: Lonnie Ballentine, Houston Texans

: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

College: Memphis.

Position: Safety.

2015: Gerald Christian, Arizona Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

College: Louisville.

Position: Tight end.

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

College: Southern Miss.

Position: Cornerback.

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

College: Ole Miss.

Position: Quarterback.

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

College: SMU.

Position: Wide receiver.

2019: Caleb Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

USAT

College: UCLA.

Position: Tight end.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

College: Georgia.

Position: Linebacker.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

College: Houston.

Position: Linebacker.

2022: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

College: Iowa State.

Position: Quarterback.

(Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)

College: Toledo.

Position: DE.

(USA TODAY)

College: Alabama.

Position: S.

