He chose USI after winning a national championship with UConn. Meet Yarin Hasson

EVANSVILLE — Confetti fell around him; the crown placed firmly on UConn’s collective head.

Yarin Hasson, who arrived on Connecticut’s campus as a quiet, business-oriented 17-year-old from Gan Yavne, Israel, was now a national champion. He may not have been the main character in the Huskies’ 76-59 win over San Diego State, but Hasson was there with the navy blue title-winner hat and shirt soaking in the moment.

He played sparingly over the season and NCAA Tournament but was important all the same. Hasson befriended Adama Sanogo and played against him one-on-one, each honing their skills. He learned from the likes of Donovan Clingan and coach Dan Hurley. All of that culminated in the Houston celebrations and an open-bus parade through Hartford.

Yarin Hasson: National champion.

“That was probably the best moment of my life,” Hasson said. “The Final Four was a crazy event. I’ve never seen so many people before. So, crazy experience. Very, very fun. We all had a crazy moment.”

Even then, he’s always been about getting better and improving his possibilities.

“I maybe was more excited than Yarin. He’s really business,” said Yuval Shaham, a scout who’s grown close with Hasson over the years. “He did this step, college basketball, for one reason: Get better and be ready for the pros. That’s what he’s focused on.”

Questions arose. Was UConn the place to get Hasson where he wanted to be? Was Hartford where he’d get those opportunities? The ultimate answer was no. He entered the transfer portal in search of the spot he felt was best for him.

University of Southern Indiana coach Stan Gouard called Shaham, who put him in contact with Hasson. The rest was simple.

“I was fishing at that point,” Gouard said. “You never thought you could get a UConn transfer. … We have interest, we lost a lot of guys and the opportunity’s here.

“He bit the bait.”

Hasson is adjusting to his new surroundings and role well. He’s most likely going to play more than he did with UConn, just as he wanted. The hours with Sanogo, Clingan and the others will come in handy. His slender 6-10 frame makes him stand out in the Ohio Valley Conference, which has few players who can boast his build and attributes.

“The coaches trust me more, put some things on my shoulder,” Hasson said. “Here, I feel like I am very special and the coaches trust me, and that’s the biggest thing. That’s the reason I came here.”

That trust, to a degree, stems from his winning background. That isn’t just a Husky characteristic, though. Hasson and players in his age group have been part of a larger trend in Israeli basketball, one that has seen the domestic league improve, back-to-back U-20 European titles and several other podium finishes in recent years.

“It’s a developing thing and it’s getting better for sure,” Shaham said, “and Yarin is part of it and is one of the future pieces.”

Hasson also has a key role in growing Israeli basketball

Much of Hasson’s playing identity stems from playing in Israel. Hasson said there are differences between American and European basketball, with the overseas game being more based on skills and team-based performance whereas the U.S. emphasis is more on athleticism and personal growth.

His part of Israeli basketball’s growth has been a piece of a larger whole. Hasson is one of seven NCAA Division I men’s players eligible to represent Israel, with two more currently in the NBA.

Israel’s level, both domestically and internationally, has improved because of the growing focus. There are some players who are advised to pursue the college route while others stay close to home.

“The people in Israel have done a very good job of development,” Hasson said. “It just feels good. I feel like the people there know what they’re doing.”

That has, in part, made Hasson who he is.

Playing in that system allowed him to develop into a college-level player and a national-championship contributor.

“He’s played against some of the best players in Europe,” Gouard said. “His best basketball is ahead of him.

“I foresee him being an impact guy at some point. How soon? I don’t know. … He is definitely trending in the right direction.”

That pedigree is a help to the Screaming Eagles. Having players with international experience is one thing. Having those with success on that stage — let alone a national title — can only be a benefit for Hasson and his team.

“It’s a huge bonus,” Gouard said. “I know the players that’s played over there with him or against him and he’s playing some good competition.”

Hasson is used to winning. That's what he’s done everywhere he’s been and he doesn’t plan on stopping with his transfer. It’s the mentality Gouard and his staff were looking for in the transfer portal and what they got in their national champion. As has been said, it’s all business.

“That’s the main theme of my game,” he said. “Israel, UConn, here. … We can do it. We can’t make it to March Madness, but we’re gonna try to make it into the OVC Tournament and that’s the main goal. That’s the reason we’re all here.”

'I trust myself and trust my team to help me. We’re gonna do it.'

Hasson is reserved and quiet. Not one to be boisterous or commanding, he waits for his moment. There have been flashes of that in practice. Hasson is growing and learning in his new system.

It’s not perfect and, at this point at least, it wasn’t going to be. But nothing is. Not in this business. Hasson knows that and is growing and learning as part of it.

“I came from a practice player to be a leader and a role player,” he said. “That’s the biggest adjustment for me but I trust myself and trust my team to help me. We’re gonna do it.”

This is all part of the plan. He’s risked a lot for his chance, with the 6,300 miles between Evansville and Gan Yavne evidence of that. The sport is his livelihood, his business plan.

“The thing you can really notice is the sacrifice he’s making for basketball,” Shaham said. “Leaving his friends, leaving his family, going to college at that age, that’s his character. Him being able to do it in such a good way says a lot.”

That’s what led Hasson, less than a year removed from his 18th birthday to the stage in Houston with the confetti falling around him. The sacrifices made for his business-oriented basketball lifestyle led him to an open-bus parade and a trophy in his hands. It also brought him to the River City.

His work rate has made him who and what he is: An Israeli national team player, national champion and now a Screaming Eagle.

