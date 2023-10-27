Chopper visit: 4-star Jaelyne Matthews got a visit from Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano

Jaelyne Matthews received a visit from Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano on Thursday. And Schiano did it in style, using his helicopter to arrive at Matthews’ high school.

A class of 2025 recruit from Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey), Matthews is one of the top offensive line prospects in the nation.

Matthews is a four-star recruit and is committed to play in the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game. He is one of the nation’s top offensive line recruits in his class.

He re-opened his commitment in September after previously being committed to Penn State.

Schiano frequently uses the helicopter for local recruiting visits. The entirety of the helicopter’s use is paid for by a travel fund that is made possible through donor contributions.

“The visit was awesome. It was cool seeing him fly in,” Matthews told Rutgers Wire. “And Rutgers definitely made a move.”

That move is in relationship to his recruitment. Rutgers was the first Power Five offer for Matthews.

Matthews is a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle who was a unanimous First Team All-Shore, All-Ocean County, and All-Colonial selection in 2022. According to 247Sports, Matthews is ranked No. 11 among offensive tackles in his 2025 recruiting class and the No. 3 prospect in New Jersey.

Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Tennesse and Texas A&M among others.

Schiano’s chopper visit was important for Matthews to continue his connection with Rutgers.

“What stood out the most about the visit is when he came in, he was very personable and he was talking about what he plans to do with Rutgers,” Matthews said.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire