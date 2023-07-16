CHOP the tomahawk? Four-star Kevin Levy fakes picking FSU, then picks Rutgers

If Kevin Levy can fake out Big Ten defensive backs this way, then the Florida wide receiver is well on his way to an all-conference career with Rutgers football. Levy, who committed to Rutgers on Saturday evening, very nearly had the recruiting world thinking he was heading to an ACC powerhouse.

A four-star wide receiver per On3, Levy is a class of 2024 recruit who is wide receiver at Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach FL). He held offers from Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Minnesota, Penn State and Texas A&M among others.

He took an official visit to Rutgers in June, which helped set the Scarlet Knights up for this commitment.

But at his commitment ceremony on Saturday, it was unknown where Levy might go. Sitting at a table with five hats (Florida State, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville and Rutgers), Levy thanked his family and friends for coming to the event. He also thanked his high schools coaches for their guidance.

“For the next three-to-four years, I’ll be taking my athletic and academic talents too…” Levy reached to his left where there was a Florida State hat. He then quickly shifted and reached to his right. “Rutgers University.”

For those unfamiliar with Levy, who attends Cardinal Newman High School (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), he is a long, fast and athletic wide receiver. This spring during the track season, he ran a 10.62 in the 100 meters.

Last season in 12 games, he had 19 receptions for 302 yards and two touchdowns.

This now makes three consecutive weekends for Rutgers football where they have landed a four-star recruit. Two weeks ago, four-star wide receiver/tight end K.J. Duff committed to the program.

Then last week Kaj Sanders, a top five player in New Jersey who was recently bumped to four stars by Rutgers, committed to the Scarlet Knights.

