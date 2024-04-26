Chop Robinson wants to wear No. 44 with the Dolphins, but it’s taken

Chop Robinson wore No. 44 during his two seasons with the Penn State Nittany Lions. He’d like to wear it with the Miami Dolphins too.

“Of course 44, but I don’t know who has 44 or if it’s open, so I haven’t really looked at it yet,” Robinson told reporters, via Chris Perkins of the Sun Sentinel.

Just one problem: Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson has been the proud owner of No. 44 since he was picked by the team in the 2020 NFL draft.

So far, Ferguson hasn’t said anything about the possibility of handing the number over to the rookie. He did, however, celebrate the pick when it was made Thursday night.

Let’s go Chop!! — Blake Ferguson (@blakeferguson44) April 26, 2024

Robinson didn’t sound particularly concerned about the possibility that he’d have to change numbers, though. He wore No. 4 during his one season with the Maryland Terrapins and he was Nos. 42 and 44 in high school.

Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou owns the No. 4 jersey. Maybe a return to No. 42, which is currently unclaimed, would interest Robinson. Either way, it doesn’t seem like a battle for No. 44 is on the way.

