Chop Robinson OUT vs. Indiana
It was likely anticipated that Penn State would be without the services of defensive end Chop Robinson on Saturday against Indiana. Those expectations were met with the release of Penn State’s player availability report leading up to kickoff against the Hoosiers from Beaver Stadium.
Robinson was officially ruled out of action for the Indiana game. Robinson, who left last week’s game at Ohio State after a blow to the head, was one of 12 players listed as out for the home game against the Hoosiers.
Here is a look at everyone ruled out by Penn State:
Tyler Johnson
Mehki Flowers
Elliot Washington II
Tyler Holzworth
Feyisayo Oluleye
Chop Robinson
Kaveion Keys
Liam Powers
Jim Fitzgerald
Andrew Rappleyea
Smith Vilbert
Penn State also listed four players as questionable for the game, including Amin Vanover. Here is who is listed as questionable for the Nittany Lions:
Amin Vanover
Mason Stahl
Carmelo Taylor
