Chop Robinson OUT vs. Indiana

It was likely anticipated that Penn State would be without the services of defensive end Chop Robinson on Saturday against Indiana. Those expectations were met with the release of Penn State’s player availability report leading up to kickoff against the Hoosiers from Beaver Stadium.

Robinson was officially ruled out of action for the Indiana game. Robinson, who left last week’s game at Ohio State after a blow to the head, was one of 12 players listed as out for the home game against the Hoosiers.

Here is a look at everyone ruled out by Penn State:

Tyler Johnson

Mehki Flowers

Elliot Washington II

Tyler Holzworth

Feyisayo Oluleye

Chop Robinson

Kaveion Keys

Ian Harvie

Liam Powers

Jim Fitzgerald

Andrew Rappleyea

Smith Vilbert

Penn State also listed four players as questionable for the game, including Amin Vanover. Here is who is listed as questionable for the Nittany Lions:

Amin Vanover

Mason Stahl

Carmelo Taylor

Mason Robinson

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire