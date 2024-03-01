Advertisement

Chop Robinson’s stellar combine performance was similar to Byron Young’s

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams should be thrilled with the way Byron Young played during his rookie season, going from third-round pick to tying Aaron Donald with eight sacks during the 2023 campaign. If the Rams want a similar player to Young in this year’s draft, Penn State’s Chop Robinson could be their guy in Round 1.

Robinson came into the NFL combine with a first-round projection thanks to his quick get-off and pass-rushing skills. He certainly improved his stock with a stellar performance in Indianapolis on Thursday, wowing with a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash – including a 1.54-second 10-yard split, which is the fastest ever for an edge rusher over 250 pounds.

As outstanding as Robinson’s combine workout was, it’s similar to the one Young had last year. According to Next Gen Stats, they’re only a half-inch apart in height, Young is 4 pounds lighter and he timed 0.05 seconds faster in the 40-yard dash. Their arms are exactly the same length (32.5 inches) and their athleticism score of 84 was identical.

They have similar leaping abilities, too. Robinson jumped 34.5 inches in the vertical and 128 inches in the broad, while Young jumped 38 inches and 132 inches, respectively. So it was the Rams edge rusher who actually had the better week.

While 6-foot-2 isn’t an ideal height for an edge rusher, that didn’t limit Young last season and it shouldn’t for Robinson, either. If the Rams like what they’ve found with Young, Robinson could be a perfect fit at No. 19 in the first round this year.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire