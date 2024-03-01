Chop Robinson’s stellar combine performance was similar to Byron Young’s

The Los Angeles Rams should be thrilled with the way Byron Young played during his rookie season, going from third-round pick to tying Aaron Donald with eight sacks during the 2023 campaign. If the Rams want a similar player to Young in this year’s draft, Penn State’s Chop Robinson could be their guy in Round 1.

Robinson came into the NFL combine with a first-round projection thanks to his quick get-off and pass-rushing skills. He certainly improved his stock with a stellar performance in Indianapolis on Thursday, wowing with a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash – including a 1.54-second 10-yard split, which is the fastest ever for an edge rusher over 250 pounds.

1.54 10-yard split for Chop Robinson. Fastest ever for a EDGE over 250 pounds. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 29, 2024

As outstanding as Robinson’s combine workout was, it’s similar to the one Young had last year. According to Next Gen Stats, they’re only a half-inch apart in height, Young is 4 pounds lighter and he timed 0.05 seconds faster in the 40-yard dash. Their arms are exactly the same length (32.5 inches) and their athleticism score of 84 was identical.

Chop Robinson’s official 4.48-second 40-yard dash is the 5th-fastest among 250+ pound edge rushers at the combine since 2003. Robinson has a similar size and athleticism profile to Rams edge rusher Byron Young, who finished 2023 with the 2nd-most pressures among rookies. pic.twitter.com/GeuGH6U4rJ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 1, 2024

They have similar leaping abilities, too. Robinson jumped 34.5 inches in the vertical and 128 inches in the broad, while Young jumped 38 inches and 132 inches, respectively. So it was the Rams edge rusher who actually had the better week.

Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson

– 6027, 254lbs

– 4.48 40-yard

– 34.5" vertical

– 128" broad Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons (from Pro Day)

– 6031, 246lbs

– 4.36 40-yard

– 34" vertical

– 126" broad Rams EDGE Byron Young

– 6022, 250lbs

– 4.43 40-yard

– 38" vertical

– 132" broad — Chris Trapasso 🏈 (@ChrisTrapasso) February 29, 2024

While 6-foot-2 isn’t an ideal height for an edge rusher, that didn’t limit Young last season and it shouldn’t for Robinson, either. If the Rams like what they’ve found with Young, Robinson could be a perfect fit at No. 19 in the first round this year.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire