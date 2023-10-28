Will Chop Robinson play for Penn State football vs. Indiana? PSU injury report update ...

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The nation's top-rated defense will be without its mostly highly-regarded pass rusher for the second-straight game.

This Penn State football defense that also leads the nation in sacks will be without junior Chop Robinson today against the Indiana Hoosiers − quite possibly the worst team in the Big Ten.

Other Nittany Lions listed as "out" on the Big Ten's weekly availability report include promising true freshmen defensive back Elliot Washington II and tight end Andrew Rappleyea. Backup defensive end Amin Vanover is listed as "questionable" after suffering an undisclosed lower-body injury at Ohio State.

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) celebrates after sacking Massachusetts quarterback Taisun Phommachanh in the first half of a NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 63-0.

Robinson appeared to endure some sort of upper-body injury, possibly a concussion, in the first half of last week's loss at Ohio State. It took him several minutes to get to his feet with the help of trainers and looked woozy as he walked off the field and was eventually carted to the locker room.

While Robinson only registered seven tackles through his first seven games, that did include five behind scrimmage and three sacks. He's considered a potential first-round NFL Draft pick in the spring.

Fellow defensive end Adisa Isaac, a senior, led the Lions with 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks coming into the weekend.

They lead a defense ranked No. 1 nationally in yards allowed per game (218.1).

During his weekly Tuesday press conference head coach James Franklin briefly addressed Robinson's status:

"From what I understand and from what I see and from what I know, I don’t see this being a long-term issue," Franklin said. "But you never know when it comes to medical. But hopefully we’ll be getting Chop back here soon. As you guys know, I’m pretty open when it’s a season-ending injury. I don’t see that."

What PSU must do now: 4 things Penn State football must do to recover, rev in time for Michigan

Next step for Allar? '(I) sucked.' How Penn State football QB Drew Allar shouldered blame for Ohio State loss

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Chop Robinson out in Big Ten