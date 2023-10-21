Chop Robinson leaves Ohio State game with injury

One of Penn State’s top defensive players looks to have left today’s big game at Ohio State after taking a big shot to the head. Chop Robinson took a blow to the head in the heat of the action and was attended to for a relatively lengthy stretch of time on the field at Ohio Stadium.

Robinson went right down to the field after taking a blow to the head. Medical staff turned Robinson over and got him to sit up, but it looked as though Robinson was out of sorts as he continued to be helped on the field.

Chop Robinson is helped off the field after an apparent injury pic.twitter.com/QFgFlFct3p — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

Hope Chop Robinson is alright, that’s a big-time impact pic.twitter.com/QjUbOeo4fq — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 21, 2023

The Fox broadcast later announced Robinson was carted off form the Penn State sideline.

Robinson has been one of Penn State’s top defensive leaders this season. Entering the game at Ohio State, Robinson had 10 tackles for loss this season with 5.5 sacks. His status moving forward, beyond this game, will be a big injury situation to pay close attention to.

If any additional information is provided about Robinson’s status, this post will be updated accordingly.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire