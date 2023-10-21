Chop Robinson injured: Penn State football without top pass rusher vs. Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Penn State football lost its best pass rusher and potential first-round NFL Draft pick in the middle of the second quarter at Ohio State Saturday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes were locked at 3-3 when defensive end Chop Robinson went down with some type of injury after a first-down running play. He stayed on the turf, face down, for several minutes before sitting up while trainers attended.

He walked off the field slowly, towel draped over his head, arms around a trainer on his right, tight end Theo Johnson on his left. All while the Lions attempt to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time in seven years − for only the third time in Ohio Stadium since joining the Big Ten.

A few minutes later, Robinson was carted off the field. His return seemed unlikely. No official statement on his status for the rest of the game has been made.

Robinson had five tackles for loss and three sacks coming into the game.

As he was gone, the Buckeyes used two huge penalties to score the go-ahead touchdown and a 10-3 lead. One penalty (holding on All-America cornerback Kalen King) wiped out a Curtis Jacobs scoop-and-score for a Penn State TD.

Another on King came on third down, on a completion to Marvin Harrison, Jr.

