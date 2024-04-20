Is Chop Robinson destined for the Bucs?

You could probably read 10 different NFL mock drafts published over the past week, and if every single one of them had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picking Penn State edge defender Chop Robinson in the first round, it wouldn’t be a surprise.

Just about every first-round projection at this point in the process seems to have Robinson and the Bucs matched up at the No. 26 overall pick, and while it can get boring, it’s hard to argue with the conventional wisdom that leads to that pairing.

The Bucs moved on this offseason from veteran Shaq Barrett for salary cap reasons, and though they still have some upside with Yaya Diaby and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and even some solid depth with Anthony Nelson and the newly signed Randy Gregory, they still need more juice for the pass rush coming off the edge.

Robinson would definitely fit the bill, thanks to his rare speed and athleticism, and arguably the most explosive get-off of any edge rusher in this year’s draft class.

Tampa Bay has other needs they could fill in the first round (offensive line, cornerback), but if Robinson is on the board when they go on the clock, it won’t be surprising if all of these mock drafts end up nailing that pick.

