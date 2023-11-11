Chop Robinson is available for Penn State vs. Michigan

Penn State is expected to have one of its top defensive players back on the field Saturday afternoon against Michigan. Defensive end Chop Robinson, who has been sidelined the past couple of weeks following a head injury against Ohio State, is not listed on the player availability report released by Penn State and the Big Ten leading up to the start of today’s game against the Wolverines.

Head coach James Franklin did confirm this week he expects to have Robinson available and on the field against Michigan. How much he plays and whether or not he slides right back into a starting job remains to be seen and confirmed, although it is expected that Robinson will return to his leading role when he does get back on the field.

Wide receiver Harrison Wallace III is listed as out after suffering an injury against Indiana. Penn State will also be without a number of players who have been appearing on the weekly player availability report in recent weeks.

Here is the updated player availability report for Penn State for today’s game against Michigan:

OUT

Tyler Johnson

Harrison Wallace III

Jameial Lyons

Tyler Holzworth

Feyisayo Oluleye

Mason Robinsopn

Ibrahim Traore

Liam Powers

Jim Fitzgerald

Jason Estrella

Smith Vilbert

QUESTIONABLE

Mason Stahl

