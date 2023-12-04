Choose from three champs: Fall Week 13 Delaware Online Athlete of the Week nominees

Help decide which performance was the best in Delaware high school sports last week. Vote for the Delaware Online High School Athlete of the Week, with the winner to be announced Friday. Voting is free. Here are this week’s nominees:

Rahshan LaMons, Tatnall football: Senior rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-7 win over Charter of Wilmington in the DIAA Class 1A championship game.

Craig Miller, Caravel football: Senior rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-13 victory over Archmere in the DIAA Class 2A championship game.

LJ Smith, Salesianum football: Junior had five tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, forced a fumble and returned an interception 9 yards for a touchdown in a 45-17 win over Cape Henlopen in the DIAA Class 3A championship game.

