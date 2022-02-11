Choose your own adventure: Steelers offseason edition

It’s time for us to play a little would you rather with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team is on the verge of a huge rebuild so let’s offer up six different scenarios and you can let us know which you would pick.

Quarterback

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Would you rather have Mason Rudolph start the next five years, make the playoffs every year without a Super Bowl, or would you rather draft Kenny Pickett, miss the playoffs the next four years and win a Super Bowl in year five?

Running back

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Would you rather have Najee Harris average 1,500 yards per season the next five years but be done after that or average 1,200 yards per season and play two extra seasons with the Steelers?

Wide receiver

Samantha Madar/Green Bay Press Gazette via USA TODAY NETWORK

Would you rather sign JuJu Smith-Schuster to a four-year, $25 million extension this offseason or let him walk and draft his replacement?

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Would you rather move Kendrick Green to guard and find a new center or leave Green at center and add a guard instead?

Inside linebacker

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Would you rather pick up Devin Bush’s fifth-year option paying him over $10 million in 2023 or let him ride out his contract in 2022 and hit free agency?

Outside linebacker

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Would you rather see the Steelers try to add a veteran pass rusher to back up T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith or just stick with the depth they already have?

